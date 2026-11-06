🏥 Burlington, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Burlington’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across the board right now—from entry-level tech roles to high-paying travel nurse contracts and specialty therapy jobs.

Here are several solid openings in Burlington, MA you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Burlington, MA

Burlington, MA Type: Travel (listed as Internship)

Travel (listed as Internship) Pay: Estimated $2,533 per week, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts, 13‑week contract

Work in the ED / Emergency Department with a high weekly paycheck plus day‑one benefits, housing options, 401(k), and travel perks. Great fit if you want flexibility, adventure, and strong support from a big travel agency.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health

Location: Burlington, MA (ICU/CCU)

Burlington, MA (ICU/CCU) Type: Full-time, Days

Full-time, Days Pay: $20.00 – $26.92/hour

Hands-on role in critical care supporting RNs with vitals, ADLs, specimen collection, and safety checks. Good entry point into hospital nursing with no prior experience required and BLS within 30 days.

Employer: FOX Rehabilitation

Location: Burlington, MA (in-home & senior living, incl. Sunrise & Atria of Burlington)

Burlington, MA (in-home & senior living, incl. Sunrise & Atria of Burlington) Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN options

Full-time, Part-time, or PRN options Pay (MA full-time): $70,000 – $105,000/year with potential to earn more

Provide one‑on‑one OT to older adults where they live, with flexible scheduling, telehealth options, and strong support for new grads and experienced clinicians alike.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Burlington, MA (Neuro ICU)

Burlington, MA (Neuro ICU) Type: 13‑week contract , 3x12 rotating shifts

, 3x12 rotating shifts Pay: Estimated $2,666 gross per week

Join a Neuro ICU on a travel assignment with solid weekly pay and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and ESOP benefits through Solomon Page.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health

Location: Burlington, MA (9‑bed Neuro PCU)

Burlington, MA (9‑bed Neuro PCU) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs, day/night rotation

Full-time, 36 hrs, day/night rotation Pay: $37.00 – $95.37/hour

Bonus: Up to $10,000 sign‑on (for eligible candidates)

Step into a high‑acuity neuro step‑down unit with a 3:1 nurse‑to‑patient ratio, exposure to pressors, A‑lines, and insulin drips—great for building critical care skills.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health

Location: Burlington, MA (Med‑Surg Neuro, 6 West)

Burlington, MA (Med‑Surg Neuro, 6 West) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs, day/night rotation

Full-time, 36 hrs, day/night rotation Pay: $37.00/hour

Designed for new grads (0–1 year experience), this role includes a formal Nurse Residency Program with a mix of clinical and educational time to help you transition into practice.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health

Location: Burlington, MA

Burlington, MA Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25.00 – $37.15/hour

Entry‑level role handling decontamination and high‑level disinfection of scopes and instruments, with on‑the‑job training and required certification within 12 months.

Employer: Optum / Atrius Health

Location: Burlington, MA

Burlington, MA Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.00 – $36.00/hour

Bonus: $5,000 sign‑on bonus for external candidates

Clinic‑based LPN role in urology with a mix of inbox triage, patient calls, procedures (catheters, injections, bladder scans), and med administration, plus benefits starting within 30 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.