🎨 Burlington, MA Creative Jobs With Multiple Openings

Burlington’s creative scene is busy right now, with solid options from corporate UX to flexible content work. Here are a few roles worth a look this week.

Employer: State Street (Charles River Development)

State Street (Charles River Development) Location: Burlington, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $113,750/year

Design complex, data-heavy workflows for an enterprise investment platform used by data, ops, and risk teams. You’ll work with lead designers, use Figma and the Alpha Design System, and own UX from research and concepts through prototypes, dev support, and usability testing.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Burlington, MA (supporting ICE San Antonio Field Office)

(supporting ICE San Antonio Field Office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Immigration and Customs Enforcement program communications by creating strategic plans, reports, and presentations. Good fit if you like turning complex info into clear written and visual materials and managing stakeholder responses and documentation.

Employer: Not listed (Boston-area dental office)

Not listed (Boston-area dental office) Location: Burlington, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time/contract (OTHER)

Pay: $1,200 – $1,600 per month

Plan, shoot, and edit social content to show off a dental office’s real people and day-to-day life. You’ll be on-site about once a week for videos, reels, and behind-the-scenes content, with a flexible schedule and room to pitch your own ideas.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like these often lead to more openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.