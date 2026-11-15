Looking for a new feline friend in Burlington, KY? These sweet cats at Boone County Animal Shelter are ready to join a loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Weight: 9.62 lbs

9.62 lbs Shelter: Boone County Animal Shelter

Phone: (859) 586-5285

Kay is described as an MVP – Most Valuable Pussycat. She’s a savvy, calm cat who doesn’t rattle easily and can happily entertain herself. She enjoys having a human nearby on the couch and loves a good ear scratch. If you want a steady, resourceful cat on your “team,” Kay could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Kay and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 11 weeks (kitten)

11 weeks (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Weight: 2.92 lbs

2.92 lbs Shelter: Boone County Animal Shelter

Phone: (859) 586-5285

Stassi is curious about everything. If something catches her eye, she’ll reach out with a paw and a meow to check it out. She loves to play and wants to be in the middle of whatever you’re doing. If you’re hoping for a playful, inquisitive little shadow, Stassi may be your girl.

👉 Meet Stassi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 11 weeks (kitten)

11 weeks (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Weight: 2.46 lbs

2.46 lbs Shelter: Boone County Animal Shelter

Phone: (859) 586-5285

Kristin is a sweet, cuddly explorer. She loves to play and discover new things, but her special talent is melting your heart. Pick her up and nuzzle her cheek, and she goes limp with happiness. If you want a kitten who turns every cuddle into a “wow” moment, Kristin is waiting.

👉 Meet Kristin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Burlington, KY, consider calling Boone County Animal Shelter at (859) 586-5285 to ask about these cats, or visit their online listings to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.