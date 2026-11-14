Burlington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for nurses and clinic support staff. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or travel pay, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Burlington, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel

Work 3x12 day shifts in a fast-paced ER setting. You’ll triage and manage life‑threatening cases, assist with exams and diagnostic tests, and give and document meds while coordinating closely with the care team.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Burlington, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel

Same core ER duties as the day shift role, but on 3x12 night shifts. Good fit if you like nights, want travel‑style assignments, and are comfortable handling high‑acuity patients.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Burlington, IA

Type: Full-time, Local

ER RN role with 3x12 day shifts while staying local. You’ll handle triage, coordinate with physicians, and manage meds and treatments for patients in critical condition.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Burlington, IA

Type: Full-time

Provide one‑on‑one in‑home care for clients with complex medical needs, including former energy workers. You’ll do full assessments, wound care, IV therapy, medication management, and patient/family education while leading individualized care plans.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Burlington VA Clinic, Burlington, IA

Type: Full-time, GS‑3 to GS‑5

Front‑line clinic support role helping veterans with scheduling, check‑in, records, and phone calls. Entry to full‑performance levels available depending on your experience and education, with weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings or different shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.