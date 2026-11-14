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🐱 Sweet Burlington Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
Burlington has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Des Moines County Humane Society. All of these kitties are already getting vet care and are hoping for a cozy couch and a family of their own.
Marcy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Personality: Described as a sweetie and cutie who loves to be petted and loved on
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Des Moines County Humane Society – Burlington, IA
- Phone: (319) 753-8389
- Vet care included for cats: Health check-up, FLV/FIV screening, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations, sterilization with pain medication
👉 Meet Marcy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sir Toes
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 6 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray and white
- Special feature: Polydactyl (extra toes!)
- Personality: Handsome, enjoys good petting, has a chill side, and loves to watch birds out the window
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Des Moines County Humane Society – Burlington, IA
- Phone: (319) 753-8389
- Vet care included for cats: Health check-up, FLV/FIV screening, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations, sterilization with pain medication
👉 Meet Sir Toes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marlo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 8 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tuxedo (black and white)
- Personality: Petite, pouncy, and described as quite the little mouser
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Des Moines County Humane Society – Burlington, IA
- Phone: (319) 753-8389
- Vet care included for cats: Health check-up, FLV/FIV screening, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations, sterilization with pain medication
👉 Meet Marlo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ernie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Personality: Big, handsome boy who “struts his stuff,” soft and playful, enjoys belly rubs
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Des Moines County Humane Society – Burlington, IA
- Phone: (319) 753-8389
- Vet care included for cats: Health check-up, FLV/FIV screening, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations, sterilization with pain medication
👉 Meet Ernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray, blue or silver tabby with white
- Personality: Playful, fun, cuddly, and curious
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Des Moines County Humane Society – Burlington, IA
- Phone: (319) 753-8389
- Vet care included for cats: Health check-up, FLV/FIV screening, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations, sterilization with pain medication
👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Burlington, IA, consider stopping by Des Moines County Humane Society during adoption hours (Tuesday–Friday 3–6 PM, weekends 1–5 PM) or calling (319) 753-8389 to learn more about these wonderful cats.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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