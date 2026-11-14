Burlington has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Des Moines County Humane Society. All of these kitties are already getting vet care and are hoping for a cozy couch and a family of their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 3 years)

Young (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Personality: Described as a sweetie and cutie who loves to be petted and loved on

Described as a sweetie and cutie who loves to be petted and loved on Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Des Moines County Humane Society – Burlington, IA

– Burlington, IA Phone: (319) 753-8389

Vet care included for cats: Health check-up, FLV/FIV screening, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations, sterilization with pain medication

👉 Meet Marcy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Adult (about 6 years) Gender: Male

Color: Gray and white

Gray and white Special feature: Polydactyl (extra toes!)

(extra toes!) Personality: Handsome, enjoys good petting, has a chill side, and loves to watch birds out the window

Handsome, enjoys good petting, has a chill side, and loves to watch birds out the window Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Des Moines County Humane Society – Burlington, IA

– Burlington, IA Phone: (319) 753-8389

Vet care included for cats: Health check-up, FLV/FIV screening, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations, sterilization with pain medication

👉 Meet Sir Toes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 8 months)

Baby (about 8 months) Gender: Female

Color: Tuxedo (black and white)

Tuxedo (black and white) Personality: Petite, pouncy, and described as quite the little mouser

Petite, pouncy, and described as quite the little mouser Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Des Moines County Humane Society – Burlington, IA

– Burlington, IA Phone: (319) 753-8389

Vet care included for cats: Health check-up, FLV/FIV screening, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations, sterilization with pain medication

👉 Meet Marlo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Personality: Big, handsome boy who “struts his stuff,” soft and playful, enjoys belly rubs

Big, handsome boy who “struts his stuff,” soft and playful, enjoys belly rubs Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Des Moines County Humane Society – Burlington, IA

– Burlington, IA Phone: (319) 753-8389

Vet care included for cats: Health check-up, FLV/FIV screening, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations, sterilization with pain medication

👉 Meet Ernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Male

Color: Gray, blue or silver tabby with white

Gray, blue or silver tabby with white Personality: Playful, fun, cuddly, and curious

Playful, fun, cuddly, and curious Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Des Moines County Humane Society – Burlington, IA

– Burlington, IA Phone: (319) 753-8389

Vet care included for cats: Health check-up, FLV/FIV screening, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations, sterilization with pain medication

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Burlington, IA, consider stopping by Des Moines County Humane Society during adoption hours (Tuesday–Friday 3–6 PM, weekends 1–5 PM) or calling (319) 753-8389 to learn more about these wonderful cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.