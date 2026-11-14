Burlington’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time stability or a flexible part-time role. Here are a few strong picks hiring in town.

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: 2209 North Roosevelt, Burlington, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour (about 40 hours/week)

Face-to-face role helping rental car customers with reservations, returns, and questions. Comes with paid time off, employee discounts, health benefits, retirement plan, and training, plus a set weekly schedule with Wednesdays off.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Burlington, IA

Burlington, IA Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)

Customer-facing sales role helping people plan flooring projects and close sales. Offers bonus opportunities, multiple health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to grow into other departments.

Employer: Goodwill of the Heartland

Location: Burlington, IA

Burlington, IA Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.15/hour

Mix of customer service, running the register, and processing donations in a mission-driven thrift store. Offers PTO, store discount, retirement plan with employer contribution, and growth opportunities, with morning, afternoon, evening, and weekend shifts (every other weekend required).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.