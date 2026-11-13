Looking for a fun new friend in Burlington, IA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Dachshund / Border Collie mix

Dachshund / Border Collie mix Age: 2 months (young puppy)

2 months (young puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Personality: Playful, super cute, loves attention

Playful, super cute, loves attention Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Des Moines County Humane Society

Phone: (319) 753-8389

Location: Burlington, Iowa

Burlington, Iowa Included with adoption (dogs): Health exam, Rabies, DHPP and Distemper vaccinations, Heartworm check, sterilization, and post-surgical pain medication

Health exam, Rabies, DHPP and Distemper vaccinations, Heartworm check, sterilization, and post-surgical pain medication Adoption hours: Tuesday–Friday 3–6 PM; Weekends 1–5 PM

Peanut Butter Cup may grow to be small or medium—his mix makes it hard to tell—but he’s already big on charm. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of cuddles, he could be your guy.

👉 Meet Peanut Butter Cup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Border Collie mix

Dachshund / Border Collie mix Age: 2 months (young puppy)

2 months (young puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Personality: Loving, playful, a bit spunky, keeps up with her brothers on little legs

Loving, playful, a bit spunky, keeps up with her brothers on little legs Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Des Moines County Humane Society

Phone: (319) 753-8389

Location: Burlington, Iowa

Burlington, Iowa Included with adoption (dogs): Health exam, Rabies, DHPP and Distemper vaccinations, Heartworm check, sterilization, and post-surgical pain medication

Health exam, Rabies, DHPP and Distemper vaccinations, Heartworm check, sterilization, and post-surgical pain medication Adoption hours: Tuesday–Friday 3–6 PM; Weekends 1–5 PM

Cookies & Cream is a tiny girl with a big spirit. If you want a sweet, active puppy who loves to play and be with her people, she might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Cookies & Cream and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: 1 year (young adult)

1 year (young adult) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver (salt & pepper)

Gray/blue/silver (salt & pepper) Personality: Full of excitement, loves to play, enjoys affection, wants a home to snuggle in and a yard for playtime

Full of excitement, loves to play, enjoys affection, wants a home to snuggle in and a yard for playtime Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Des Moines County Humane Society

Phone: (319) 753-8389

Location: Burlington, Iowa

Burlington, Iowa Included with adoption (dogs): Health exam, Rabies, DHPP and Distemper vaccinations, Heartworm check, sterilization, and post-surgical pain medication

Health exam, Rabies, DHPP and Distemper vaccinations, Heartworm check, sterilization, and post-surgical pain medication Adoption hours: Tuesday–Friday 3–6 PM; Weekends 1–5 PM

Smash is a lively, loving young dog who’s ready for a family that enjoys playtime and couch snuggles in equal measure. A yard to romp in would make him very happy.

👉 Meet Smash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Burlington, IA, consider stopping by Des Moines County Humane Society during adoption hours or giving them a call at (319) 753-8389 to learn more about these wonderful dogs.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.