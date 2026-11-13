Burlington’s engineering scene is busy right now, with work tied to semiconductors, construction, and industrial projects. If you’re hands-on and like solving real-world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ASM

ASM Location: Burlington, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This senior field service role supports advanced semiconductor equipment—installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting high-tech tools used in 5G, AI, and more. Expect a mix of hands-on technical work, customer support, and domestic/international travel.

Employer: Klingner & Associates, P.C.

Location: Burlington, IA

Type: Listed as volunteer; description states full-time

Listed as volunteer; description states Salary: $28–$40 (range given by employer)

Entry-level role for a recent civil/construction/geotech grad who wants real-world lab and field experience. You’ll test soils and concrete, help manage project logistics, and learn project management with overtime likely in busy construction seasons and solid benefits.

Employer: Mesabi Metallics

Location: Burlington, IA

Type: Internship (Summer)

Salary: $20–$22/hour

Great fit for electrical engineering students (sophomore–senior) who want hands-on project work in power systems, automation, and industrial design. You’ll support real projects, update drawings, run calculations, and get mentorship from experienced engineers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.