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Burlington County
📅 Nov. 17 meeting on safer walking, biking & transit
9 days ago
📢 Share your ideas on safer walking, biking, and transit in our area
Burlington County is working on a Complete Network Plan to improve safety, accessibility, and connectivity for people who walk, bike, use trails, or take transit.
The plan will:
- Find gaps in walking, biking, trail, and transit access
- Look at safety needs for vulnerable road users
- Build on the county’s existing and planned trail network
- Recommend priority projects, policies, and strategies
A Public Information Center meeting will be held in Evesham:
- Date: Nov. 17
- Time: 6:00–7:30 p.m.
- Location: Evesham Municipal Complex, 984 Tuckerton Road, Marlton, NJ 08053
Residents are invited to attend and share input. You can also learn more online at https://burlington-cnp-nv5.hub.arcgis.com/.
More Info: Evesham Township, New Jersey - Community invited t...
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