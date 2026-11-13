📢 Share your ideas on safer walking, biking, and transit in our area

Burlington County is working on a Complete Network Plan to improve safety, accessibility, and connectivity for people who walk, bike, use trails, or take transit.

The plan will:

Find gaps in walking, biking, trail, and transit access

access Look at safety needs for vulnerable road users

Build on the county’s existing and planned trail network

Recommend priority projects, policies, and strategies

A Public Information Center meeting will be held in Evesham:

Date: Nov. 17

Time: 6:00–7:30 p.m.

Location: Evesham Municipal Complex, 984 Tuckerton Road, Marlton, NJ 08053

Residents are invited to attend and share input. You can also learn more online at https://burlington-cnp-nv5.hub.arcgis.com/.