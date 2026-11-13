🚧 Share your ideas on safer walking, biking, and transit in Burlington County

Burlington County is creating a Complete Network Plan to improve safety, accessibility, and connectivity for people walking, biking, using trails, and riding transit.

The plan will:

Find gaps in walking, biking, trail, and transit access

Look at safety needs for vulnerable road users

Build on the county’s existing and planned trail network

Recommend priority projects, policies, and strategies

A Public Information Center will be held in Evesham:

Date: November 17

Time: 6:00–7:30 PM

Location: Evesham Municipal Complex, 984 Tuckerton Road, Marlton, NJ 08053

All members of the public are welcome to attend and share feedback.

Learn more about the project at https://burlington-cnp-nv5.hub.arcgis.com/.