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Burlington County
🚧 Nov 17: Help shape Burlington County’s walking & biking plan
9 days ago
🚧 Share your ideas on safer walking, biking, and transit in Burlington County
Burlington County is creating a Complete Network Plan to improve safety, accessibility, and connectivity for people walking, biking, using trails, and riding transit.
The plan will:
- Find gaps in walking, biking, trail, and transit access
- Look at safety needs for vulnerable road users
- Build on the county’s existing and planned trail network
- Recommend priority projects, policies, and strategies
A Public Information Center will be held in Evesham:
- Date: November 17
- Time: 6:00–7:30 PM
- Location: Evesham Municipal Complex, 984 Tuckerton Road, Marlton, NJ 08053
All members of the public are welcome to attend and share feedback.
Learn more about the project at https://burlington-cnp-nv5.hub.arcgis.com/.
More Info: Evesham Township, New Jersey - Burlington County C...
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