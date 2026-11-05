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Burlington County

Defensive Driving Course in Burlington County Nov. 14

2 days ago
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The Burlington County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Defensive Driving Course on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center in Westampton. The fee is $10 by check or money order payable to the Burlington County Sheriff’s Office, and the course can help drivers get up to a 5% auto insurance discount, a 2-point reduction on a New Jersey driving record, and learn NSC-approved accident prevention skills from certified instructors. Space is limited and online registration is required: Register for the Defensive Driving Course.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Burlington County Sheriff's Office

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