Defensive Driving Course in Burlington County Nov. 14

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Defensive Driving Course on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center in Westampton. The fee is $10 by check or money order payable to the Burlington County Sheriff’s Office, and the course can help drivers get up to a 5% auto insurance discount, a 2-point reduction on a New Jersey driving record, and learn NSC-approved accident prevention skills from certified instructors. Space is limited and online registration is required: Register for the Defensive Driving Course.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Burlington County Sheriff's Office