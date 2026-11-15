Looking for a fun, loving dog in Burlingame, CA? These adoptable pups at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA are ready to meet you and join a caring home.

Breed: Bull Terrier mix

Bull Terrier mix Age: About 1 year (adult)

About 1 year (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Weight: ~70 lbs

~70 lbs Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

Phone: (650) 340-7022

Personality & needs:

Russell is a happy-go-lucky "Wilderness Explorer" with tons of energy. He’s playful, energetic, and very affectionate when it’s cuddle time. Staff describe him as a full-body player with equal parts goofball energy and a smart brain. He loves running, soft toys, and splashing in the kiddie pool.

He’ll do best with an active person or family who can give him daily exercise, playtime, and training to keep that clever mind busy.

👉 Meet Russell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Lhasa Apso mix

Lhasa Apso mix Age: 4 years (adult)

4 years (adult) Gender: Spayed female

Spayed female Color: White

White Weight: ~12 lbs

~12 lbs Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

Phone: (650) 340-7022

Personality & needs:

Blankita is a small, cute, and playful girl who’s ready for lots of love and playtime. She can get overwhelmed easily, so she’ll do best in a calmer home with adults or dog-savvy kids who can go slow and let her settle in.

Give her time and patience, and she’ll blossom into the silly, goofy companion her shelter friends know she is.

👉 Meet Blankita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix

Pit Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Neutered male

Neutered male Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: ~65 lbs

~65 lbs Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

Phone: (650) 340-7022

Personality & needs:

Roco is a friendly, energetic boy who loves to sniff, explore, and get the zoomies. He’s also quite strong and doesn’t always know his own strength, so he’ll do best in a home without small kids and with someone comfortable handling a powerful, playful dog.

He has a fun, fluffy coat that’s unusual for his mix and makes him extra charming.

👉 Meet Roco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Burlingame area, consider visiting Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA or calling (650) 340-7022 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.