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🎁 Free Finds in Burlingame — Pets, Shelving & Holiday Decor
Burlingame neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from aquarium pets to home storage and holiday decor. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
FREE Aquarium Snails and Fish
Item: Aquarium assassin snail, 2 large mystery snails, and platy fish
Condition: Described as healthy and happy
Location: Willow Circle, Burlingame, CA (pickup near McKinley in Burlingame)
Source: nextdoor.com
The owner is revamping their fish tank and is giving away several freshwater tank residents. This is a nice free starter group if you already have a cycled aquarium and know how to care for snails and platies.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Four-Tier Glass and Metal Shelving Unit
Item: Four-tier glass shelving unit with metal frame
Condition: Not specified
Location: Easton Addition North, Burlingame, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This sleek shelf has four glass shelves and a sturdy metal frame. It could work well for books, decor, or bathroom storage. Check the listing for any size details or photos before you head over.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Scotch Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
Item: 7.5 ft artificial Scotch Pine Christmas tree by Timberline
Condition: Not specified
Location: Burlingame Terrace, Burlingame, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A full-size 7.5-foot artificial tree, ready for lights and ornaments. A nice free option if you want a holiday tree without buying new.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Burlingame tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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