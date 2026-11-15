Burlingame neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from aquarium pets to home storage and holiday decor. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Aquarium assassin snail, 2 large mystery snails, and platy fish

Condition: Described as healthy and happy

Location: Willow Circle, Burlingame, CA (pickup near McKinley in Burlingame)

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner is revamping their fish tank and is giving away several freshwater tank residents. This is a nice free starter group if you already have a cycled aquarium and know how to care for snails and platies.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Four-tier glass shelving unit with metal frame

Condition: Not specified

Location: Easton Addition North, Burlingame, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This sleek shelf has four glass shelves and a sturdy metal frame. It could work well for books, decor, or bathroom storage. Check the listing for any size details or photos before you head over.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 7.5 ft artificial Scotch Pine Christmas tree by Timberline

Condition: Not specified

Location: Burlingame Terrace, Burlingame, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A full-size 7.5-foot artificial tree, ready for lights and ornaments. A nice free option if you want a holiday tree without buying new.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Burlingame tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.