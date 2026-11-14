Burlingame’s hardware and space-tech scene is buzzing right now, with a mix of big-name brands and cutting-edge startups hiring. If you’re into RF, GNC, or high-end CAD surfacing, these are worth a look.

Employer: Xona

Xona Location: Burlingame, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on RF systems for a next‑gen Low Earth Orbit satellite navigation network. You’ll design, test, and tune RF hardware from spacecraft payloads to ground systems, using tools like Altium, spectrum analyzers, and RF simulators (ADS, AWR). U.S. roles require you to be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or other protected individual due to export rules.

Employer: Meta

Location: Burlingame, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,000 – $170,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Join a small, expert surfacing team building Class‑A CAD for Meta’s hardware (think complex, beautiful forms that are ready for production). You’ll use high‑end parametric CAD (like Creo or NX), design for molding and machining, and work closely with industrial and mechanical engineers on products that ship at huge scale.

Employer: Xona

Xona Location: Burlingame, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Build high‑fidelity 6‑DOF digital twins and advanced simulations for spacecraft guidance, navigation, and control. This role is heavy on MATLAB/C++, structural dynamics, system ID, and model‑based development, supporting everything from control design to hardware‑in‑the‑loop tests. U.S. roles follow the same export‑control eligibility rules as other Xona positions.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.