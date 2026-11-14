Burlingame’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially for AI and machine learning. If you’re an engineer who loves hard problems and real impact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Coframe

Coframe Location: Burlingame, CA (primarily in-person, SF-based company)

(primarily in-person, SF-based company) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own end-to-end ML models that drive clicks, conversions, and engagement for big-name customers. You’ll fine-tune LLMs/VLMs, build ranking and CTR models, and design the ML infrastructure that powers real revenue impact.

Perks called out: Unlimited PTO, top-tier medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, free in-office meals, gym membership, and a small, “talent-dense” team backed by Khosla Ventures and other top investors.

Employer: QualityAI

Location: Burlingame, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $170,000

Work on AI for chemistry and materials science—think energy, drug discovery, and new materials. This role is research-heavy: you’ll publish, open-source code, and lead scientific direction with an interdisciplinary team.

Who it fits: PhD in a related field, strong ML/AI research record (ICML/NeurIPS/ICLR-style venues), and solid Python skills. Company highlights global mobility, 3,000+ training courses, and clear career paths.

Employer: Meta

Location: Burlingame, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $183,997 – $257,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Join Meta’s teams working on frontier LLMs and multimodal models that ship to billions of users. You’ll help with training, data pipelines, evaluation, and serving systems for large-scale GenAI products.

Why it stands out: Huge scale, end-to-end ownership (from data to production behavior), and a lean, senior team. Looking for strong engineering leaders with AI/ML experience and comfort managing complex data pipelines.

If one of these catches your eye, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.