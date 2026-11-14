Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Burlingame, CA? These adoptable dogs at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Siberian Husky mix

German Shepherd Dog / Siberian Husky mix Age: 9 months (young)

9 months (young) Gender: Neutered male

Neutered male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: About 63 lbs now, may grow to 80–85 lbs

About 63 lbs now, may grow to 80–85 lbs Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

Phone: (650) 340-7022

Storm is a big, friendly pup with lots of energy. He loves toys, running around, and will need a family ready for training, guidance, and plenty of exercise and playtime as he grows. If you’re looking for an active companion to grow up with, Storm could be your guy.

👉 Meet Storm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Chihuahua mix

Terrier (medium) / Chihuahua mix Age: 1 year (adult)

1 year (adult) Gender: Neutered male

Neutered male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Weight: About 8 lbs

About 8 lbs Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

Phone: (650) 340-7022

Spark is a sweet but slightly shy young dog who warms up quickly. Once he feels safe, he loves zoomies and yard play with volunteers and enjoys giving little kisses for gentle scratches. The shelter asks that you bring the whole family, including any resident dogs, so everyone can meet.

👉 Meet Spark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Pinscher / Dachshund mix

Miniature Pinscher / Dachshund mix Age: 1 year (adult)

1 year (adult) Gender: Neutered male

Neutered male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Weight: About 10 lbs

About 10 lbs Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

Phone: (650) 340-7022

Valentino is an outgoing, happy boy who loves adventures, play, and running around. He’s still learning how to share, so the shelter recommends a home with kids 8+ who can help him continue his training and manners.

👉 Meet Valentino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: 1 year (adult)

1 year (adult) Gender: Neutered male

Neutered male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

Phone: (650) 340-7022

Aces is a tiny, very cute Chihuahua mix (with a memorable underbite!) who can be timid at first. With a little time and patience, he warms up and loves to relax right next to his favorite person, hanging out and watching TV. Outside, he shows off his speed and playful side.

👉 Meet Aces and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: 1 year (young)

1 year (young) Gender: Neutered male

Neutered male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Weight: About 10 lbs

About 10 lbs Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

Phone: (650) 340-7022

Lynx is a gentle, sensitive little guy who starts out anxious in new places and with new people, but warms up into a cuddle bug who enjoys pets and affection. He’s looking for a patient family who can help him build confidence and learn that the world isn’t so scary.

👉 Meet Lynx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Spayed female

Spayed female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: Just over 8 lbs

Just over 8 lbs Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

Phone: (650) 340-7022

Liberty is a sweet, gentle lap dog who may be timid at first, but warms up quickly and loves attention, affection, and belly rubs. Because she can get overwhelmed and is still learning to share, she’d do best in a home with adults or dog‑savvy teens.

👉 Meet Liberty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs sounds like your new best friend, reach out to Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 or visit their shelter in Burlingame to meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.