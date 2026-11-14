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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Shy Dogs Ready for Adoption in Burlingame
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Burlingame, CA? These adoptable dogs at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA are ready to meet you and join a loving home.
Storm
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Siberian Husky mix
- Age: 9 months (young)
- Gender: Neutered male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: About 63 lbs now, may grow to 80–85 lbs
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
- Phone: (650) 340-7022
Storm is a big, friendly pup with lots of energy. He loves toys, running around, and will need a family ready for training, guidance, and plenty of exercise and playtime as he grows. If you’re looking for an active companion to grow up with, Storm could be your guy.
👉 Meet Storm and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spark
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Chihuahua mix
- Age: 1 year (adult)
- Gender: Neutered male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Weight: About 8 lbs
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
- Phone: (650) 340-7022
Spark is a sweet but slightly shy young dog who warms up quickly. Once he feels safe, he loves zoomies and yard play with volunteers and enjoys giving little kisses for gentle scratches. The shelter asks that you bring the whole family, including any resident dogs, so everyone can meet.
👉 Meet Spark and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Valentino
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher / Dachshund mix
- Age: 1 year (adult)
- Gender: Neutered male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Weight: About 10 lbs
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
- Phone: (650) 340-7022
Valentino is an outgoing, happy boy who loves adventures, play, and running around. He’s still learning how to share, so the shelter recommends a home with kids 8+ who can help him continue his training and manners.
👉 Meet Valentino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aces
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: 1 year (adult)
- Gender: Neutered male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
- Phone: (650) 340-7022
Aces is a tiny, very cute Chihuahua mix (with a memorable underbite!) who can be timid at first. With a little time and patience, he warms up and loves to relax right next to his favorite person, hanging out and watching TV. Outside, he shows off his speed and playful side.
👉 Meet Aces and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lynx
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: 1 year (young)
- Gender: Neutered male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Weight: About 10 lbs
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
- Phone: (650) 340-7022
Lynx is a gentle, sensitive little guy who starts out anxious in new places and with new people, but warms up into a cuddle bug who enjoys pets and affection. He’s looking for a patient family who can help him build confidence and learn that the world isn’t so scary.
👉 Meet Lynx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Liberty
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: 2 years (adult)
- Gender: Spayed female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: Just over 8 lbs
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
- Phone: (650) 340-7022
Liberty is a sweet, gentle lap dog who may be timid at first, but warms up quickly and loves attention, affection, and belly rubs. Because she can get overwhelmed and is still learning to share, she’d do best in a home with adults or dog‑savvy teens.
👉 Meet Liberty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs sounds like your new best friend, reach out to Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 or visit their shelter in Burlingame to meet them in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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