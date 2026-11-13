The San Francisco SBKZ Congress has released the SFSBKZ 2026 Performance Schedule for its 8th Edition, taking place November 20–22, 2026. There will be 70–90 shows across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and all performers, team directors, and artists are asked to review the full 5-page lineup to confirm which day they are scheduled to perform and to inform their full team.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Francisco SBK Congress