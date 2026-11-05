Thanksgiving Lasagna Bingo Night on Nov. 13

Burlingame Lions Club will host a Thanksgiving Lasagna Bingo Night on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 5:30 PM at Burlingame Lions Hall, 990 Burlingame Ave. Tickets cost $40 per person, and space is limited; to RSVP, contact Lion Michael Cihak at (415) 713-3287 or MichaelCihak@gmail.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Burlingame Chamber of Commerce