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Burlingame

Thanksgiving Lasagna Bingo Night on Nov. 13

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkbPB_1GpfSaKc00

Burlingame Lions Club will host a Thanksgiving Lasagna Bingo Night on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 5:30 PM at Burlingame Lions Hall, 990 Burlingame Ave. Tickets cost $40 per person, and space is limited; to RSVP, contact Lion Michael Cihak at (415) 713-3287 or MichaelCihak@gmail.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Burlingame Chamber of Commerce

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