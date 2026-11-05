undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Burlingame
🚧 Nov 6 El Camino Real northbound closure in Burlingame
3 days ago
🚧 El Camino Real closure in Burlingame this Friday, Nov 6
Caltrans will close northbound El Camino Real (SR-82) in Burlingame from Florbunda Ave to Carmelita Ave on Friday, November 6, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving work.
Key details:
- Northbound lanes closed between Florbunda Ave and Carmelita Ave
- Use the California Drive detour
- Fairfield Road drop-off/pick-up by McKinley Elementary School will not be available during the closure
- Pedestrian crossings of El Camino Real between Florbunda Ave and Palm Ave will be limited
- No left turns on El Camino Real in active construction zones where only one lane is open each way
- Left turns ARE allowed at Broadway Avenue
- SamTrans riders: extended detours are in place; see samtrans.com/ecr-burlingame-detour for route info
Plan extra time for your trip, follow posted detours, and avoid using narrow side streets that can quickly back up.
More Info: Short-Term Closure on SR-82 (El Camino Real) in Bu...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.