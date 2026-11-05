🚧 Nov 6 El Camino Real northbound closure in Burlingame

🚧 El Camino Real closure in Burlingame this Friday, Nov 6

Caltrans will close northbound El Camino Real (SR-82) in Burlingame from Florbunda Ave to Carmelita Ave on Friday, November 6, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving work.

Key details:

Northbound lanes closed between Florbunda Ave and Carmelita Ave

between and Use the California Drive detour

detour Fairfield Road drop-off/pick-up by McKinley Elementary School will not be available during the closure

will during the closure Pedestrian crossings of El Camino Real between Florbunda Ave and Palm Ave will be limited

of El Camino Real between will be No left turns on El Camino Real in active construction zones where only one lane is open each way

on El Camino Real in active construction zones where only one lane is open each way Left turns ARE allowed at Broadway Avenue

at SamTrans riders: extended detours are in place; see samtrans.com/ecr-burlingame-detour for route info

Plan extra time for your trip, follow posted detours, and avoid using narrow side streets that can quickly back up.