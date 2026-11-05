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Burlingame

🚧 Nov 6 El Camino Real northbound closure in Burlingame

3 days ago
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🚧 El Camino Real closure in Burlingame this Friday, Nov 6

Caltrans will close northbound El Camino Real (SR-82) in Burlingame from Florbunda Ave to Carmelita Ave on Friday, November 6, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving work.

Key details:

  • Northbound lanes closed between Florbunda Ave and Carmelita Ave
  • Use the California Drive detour
  • Fairfield Road drop-off/pick-up by McKinley Elementary School will not be available during the closure
  • Pedestrian crossings of El Camino Real between Florbunda Ave and Palm Ave will be limited
  • No left turns on El Camino Real in active construction zones where only one lane is open each way
  • Left turns ARE allowed at Broadway Avenue
  • SamTrans riders: extended detours are in place; see samtrans.com/ecr-burlingame-detour for route info

Plan extra time for your trip, follow posted detours, and avoid using narrow side streets that can quickly back up.

More Info: Short-Term Closure on SR-82 (El Camino Real) in Bu...

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