Burleson’s retail scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady customer-facing job with room to grow.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Burleson, Texas:

Employer: Cowboy Express Car Wash

Cowboy Express Car Wash Location: Burleson, TX (in person, within 25-mile radius)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $18.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Lead the crew at a busy local car wash—manage daily operations, keep equipment running smoothly, and coach the team on great customer service. Good fit if you’ve led people before and like a hands-on job where you can see results every day.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 600 N Burleson Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028

Type: Full-time (retail leadership)

Full-time (retail leadership) Pay: $21.00 – $29.00 per hour + possible hourly premiums

+ possible hourly premiums Benefits: Health (medical, vision, dental), 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental and family leave, disability, store discounts, education program (Live Better U, tuition paid)

Help run the front end of the club—supervise associates, handle member issues, support membership sales, and keep things moving at the registers and parking lot. Great for someone with retail and customer service experience who’s ready for a leadership role.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 600 N Burleson Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.00 – $25.00 per hour + possible hourly premiums

+ possible hourly premiums Benefits: Health (medical, vision, dental), 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental and family leave, disability, store discounts, education program (Live Better U, tuition paid)

Hands-on role in the fresh meat department—cut, trim, and wrap meat, keep displays looking sharp, and help members with questions. Good match if you like fast-paced work, staying on your feet, and learning a skilled trade inside a big-box store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.