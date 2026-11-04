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📅 Winter & Snow Preschool Storytime at Burleson Library

3 days ago
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📅 Winter & Snow Preschool Storytime at Burleson Library

Bring your little ones to a cozy Winter & Snow Storytime at the Burleson Public Library, 248 SW Johnson Ave, Burleson, TX 76028.

On Friday, December 4, 2026, from 9:30–10:00 a.m. (Central Time), kids will:

  • Hear winter- and snow-themed books
  • Sing fun songs
  • Make a simple craft together

This session is Preschool Storytime, geared for ages 4–6, but families are welcome to attend whichever storytime works best for their schedule:

  • Baby Storytime: 0–2 years
  • Toddler Storytime: 2–4 years
  • Preschool Storytime: 4–6 years

The event is in person, in the Children’s area, and all ages are welcome.

More Info: Preschool Storytime | Burleson Public Library

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