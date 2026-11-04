undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Burleson
📅 Winter & Snow Preschool Storytime at Burleson Library
3 days ago
📅 Winter & Snow Preschool Storytime at Burleson Library
Bring your little ones to a cozy Winter & Snow Storytime at the Burleson Public Library, 248 SW Johnson Ave, Burleson, TX 76028.
On Friday, December 4, 2026, from 9:30–10:00 a.m. (Central Time), kids will:
- Hear winter- and snow-themed books
- Sing fun songs
- Make a simple craft together
This session is Preschool Storytime, geared for ages 4–6, but families are welcome to attend whichever storytime works best for their schedule:
- Baby Storytime: 0–2 years
- Toddler Storytime: 2–4 years
- Preschool Storytime: 4–6 years
The event is in person, in the Children’s area, and all ages are welcome.
More Info: Preschool Storytime | Burleson Public Library
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.