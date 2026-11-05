🏥 Burke, VA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Strong Benefits

Burke’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local and travel pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Burke Health & Rehabilitation Center

Burke Health & Rehabilitation Center Location: Burke, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly first face for new residents and families at this rehab center. You’ll answer questions, give tours, and coordinate the referral-to-admission process while working closely with sales and marketing. Benefits include health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing Location: Facility in Burke, VA

Facility in Type: Travel / Full-time hours (40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $1,941 per week (package based on 8-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week; stipend TBD)

13-week PT assignment with day shifts and strong support from a dedicated clinical team. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO after 1,560 hours, weekly pay, and license/CEU reimbursement.

Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare Therapy

SkyBridge Healthcare Therapy Location: Burke, VA

Type: Travel / Full-time hours (40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $2,225 per week (package based on 8-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week; stipend TBD)

Outpatient PT contract with a focus on high-quality patient care and professional growth. You’ll get a dedicated recruiter, medical, dental, vision, PTO, sick time, 401(k), weekly pay, and license + CEU reimbursement; new grads are welcome, but 2+ years’ experience is preferred.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.