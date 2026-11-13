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Morganton
Homemade pet treats benefit Burke shelter
10 days ago
Friends for Animals--Humane Society of Burke County is selling homemade pet treats for $1.00 each at 417 Kirksey Drive, Morganton, NC. All proceeds support the shelter animals, and the shelter is open 11:00 a.m. Wednesday–Sunday for walk-in purchases.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends for Animals--Humane Society of Burke County
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