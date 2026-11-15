Looking for a four-legged friend in Burien, WA? These sweet dogs at CARES Burien Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Shelter: CARES Burien Animal Shelter

Phone: (206) 812-2737

Nenna is a young pup with a soft fawn coat and white markings. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love. The shelter can share more about her energy level and how she does with kids, dogs, and cats.

👉 Meet Nenna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: CARES Burien Animal Shelter

Phone: (206) 812-2737

Poe is a handsome black Lab mix in his adult years, past the tiny puppy stage but still ready for walks, games, and couch time. The shelter can tell you more about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet Poe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Shelter: CARES Burien Animal Shelter

Phone: (206) 812-2737

Reese is a chocolate Lab mix in his younger years, with plenty of energy for adventures and training. Ask the shelter about his activity needs, manners, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Reese and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Burien area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call CARES Burien Animal Shelter at (206) 812-2737 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.