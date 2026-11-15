Burbank’s retail and customer support scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and room to grow. Here are a few standout roles if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Burbank, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.70 – $25.25/hour

Lead the front-end team, support cashiers, handle customer issues, and keep things moving at a busy natural grocery store. Includes career growth, 15% store discount, DailyPay access, and a full benefits package for eligible staff.

Employer: North American Breaker Company

Location: Burbank, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour base

Office-based role handling returns (RMA), shipping issues, and customer questions while working closely with warehouse, sales, and vendors. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and want steady weekday-style customer support work.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Burbank, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.80 – $26.30/hour

Hands-on role cutting and prepping meat, stocking cases, and helping customers at the counter in a busy grocery setting. Offers strong hourly pay, benefits, store discount, and DailyPay for folks who don’t mind physical work and cold temps.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.