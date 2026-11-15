Burbank neighbors are offering some handy free deals this week, especially if you’re cleaning up, remodeling, or doing DIY projects.

Type: Free estimate for demolition & junk removal service

Location: Cedar 449, Burbank, CA

Source: Nextdoor

This is a professional demolition and junk removal service offering free estimates. They handle kitchen demolition, bathroom demolition, drywall removal, flooring removal, concrete breaking, and full property cleanouts. Hauling and disposal are included, and they work on both residential and commercial projects. Serving Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

Contact: 📞 323-710-1832 (call or text)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Type: Free used construction materials

Location: Cedar 449, Burbank, CA

Source: Nextdoor

This neighbor has various used construction materials available, described as “Varios materiales de construcción usados disponibles. Ideal para proyectos de bricolaje.” These could be useful if you’re doing DIY projects and don’t mind working with second-hand materials. Exact types and quantities are not listed, so you’ll need to contact the poster through Nextdoor for details and pickup times.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Type: Junk removal / demolition contact

Location: Cedar 449, Burbank, CA

Source: Nextdoor

This listing shares a contact for junk removal or demolition help. The description is short, but it invites you to call directly to ask about services, pricing, and what they can take.

Contact: 📞 818-660-8465

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If any of these free deals or services sound useful, reach out quickly—listings on community boards can change fast, and offers may be updated or removed.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.