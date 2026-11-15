Burbank’s aerospace scene is busy right now, with a mix of cutting‑edge space startups and long‑time aviation players hiring. If you’re an engineer who likes complex hardware, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (venture-backed space startup, backed by NASA, DARPA, Space Force )

CyberCoders (venture-backed space startup, backed by ) Location: Burbank, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $175,000 base + equity, benefits

Own the full physical and functional layout of satellite platforms, from early design through launch and mission ops. You’ll lead CAD configuration, mass properties, thermal/structural coordination, environmental testing (TVAC, vibration, shock), and launch vehicle integration. Requires 3+ years spacecraft/satellite or similar aerospace systems experience, strong 3D CAD skills (SolidWorks/Creo/NX/CATIA), and eligibility to work on U.S. export-controlled projects.

Employer: Brightpath Associates LLC recruiting for Crane A&E

recruiting for Location: Burbank, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level electrical design role working on aerospace brake control and cabin systems used on aircraft worldwide. You’ll handle complex analog/digital/PCB design, power electronics, DO-254/DO-160 work, mentor junior engineers, and support testing and certification. Looking for 8+ years relevant experience and a BS in engineering (MS/PhD preferred); U.S. person status may be required due to ITAR.

If one of these fits your background, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.