The Burbank Public Library will host a "Playing with Cars: Tape Town" event for children on Saturday, November 21, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Burbank Central Library. The program is recommended for ages 2–6, but all kids and their families are welcome to drive small toy cars on taped roadways and help build new parts of the town; children may bring a favorite small car or use one provided.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Burbank Public Library