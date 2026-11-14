Burbank’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels, markets, and restaurants all hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: Burbank, CA

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: Not listed

Be the first friendly face guests see when they arrive. You’ll greet guests, help with luggage, park and retrieve cars, and share basic hotel info while escorting people to their rooms.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation / Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Burbank, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $18.80 – $26.30/hour

Hands-on role cutting and preparing beef, chicken, pork, and more, plus stocking and merchandising fresh and frozen cases. Includes store discount, benefits for eligible team members, and even DailyPay so you can access earnings before payday.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Burbank, CA (within ~50 miles)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $26.50 – $29.50/hour

Help run a busy Panda Express location—hiring and leading the team, hitting store goals, and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, bonus potential, and a full benefits package for eligible employees.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good roles in Burbank tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.