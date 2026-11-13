The Kiwanis Club of Burbank will host Fire Engineer Martin Villa from the Burbank Fire Department for a talk on fire safety education for children on Wednesday, November 18 at the Burbank Community YMCA, 321 E. Magnolia Blvd. Lunch starts at 12:00 p.m. and the program begins at 1:00 p.m.; parents, grandparents, teachers, and youth leaders are invited and asked to RSVP by calling (818) 903-4451 before 12:00 p.m. on Sunday. The fire department offers kids’ safety tools like Lil’ Squirt’s Activity Book, Sparky the Fire Dog games, 9-1-1 for Kids resources, and takes requests for fire station tours and fire engine demonstrations. More information: https://www.burbankkiwanis.org/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kiwanis Club of Burbank