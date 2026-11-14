Burbank neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from home upgrades to cozy bedding and even a sweet rescue dog.

Item: Engineered hardwood distressed oak flooring planks

Condition: Used, carefully removed, bottom glue removed

Size/Coverage: About 250 sq ft, 5" wide, 9/16" thick, random lengths, 4mm wear layer

Style: Distressed finish

Location: Burbank / North Glendale, Burbank, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Large stack of assorted planks, good for a flooring project, patching, or creative DIY builds like accent walls or benches.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Kirby, 1‑year‑old, about 30 lb, fixed male dog

Breed mix (per poster): Maybe American Eskimo mix with chow

Personality: Timid, cute, sensitive, house trained, decompressing, loves meeting dogs; can be very chill all day and also enjoys walks

Care: Currently with a rescue in Burbank

Contact (per poster): Email fedguy2 @ pacbell .net if you’d like to meet him or know someone looking

Location: Clark Community East, Burbank, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Kirby sounds like a gentle, easygoing pup who would do well with someone patient and loving.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Twin sheet sets with flat and fitted sheets and duvet covers

Extras: Some sets include pillowcases; also a bedspread and a mattress cover

Size: All twin size

Condition: Great condition

Designs: Various designs (not specified)

Location: Rancho Adjacent, Burbank, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice pick if you’re setting up a kid’s room, guest bed, or a dorm on a budget.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Burbank tend to get claimed quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.