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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Burbank — Flooring, Linens & More
Burbank neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from home upgrades to cozy bedding and even a sweet rescue dog.
Stack of Engineered Hardwood Distressed Oak Flooring Planks 5" x 9/16"
Item: Engineered hardwood distressed oak flooring planks
Condition: Used, carefully removed, bottom glue removed
Size/Coverage: About 250 sq ft, 5" wide, 9/16" thick, random lengths, 4mm wear layer
Style: Distressed finish
Location: Burbank / North Glendale, Burbank, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Large stack of assorted planks, good for a flooring project, patching, or creative DIY builds like accent walls or benches.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kirby is the perfect dog and is looking for you
Item: Kirby, 1‑year‑old, about 30 lb, fixed male dog
Breed mix (per poster): Maybe American Eskimo mix with chow
Personality: Timid, cute, sensitive, house trained, decompressing, loves meeting dogs; can be very chill all day and also enjoys walks
Care: Currently with a rescue in Burbank
Contact (per poster): Email fedguy2 @ pacbell .net if you’d like to meet him or know someone looking
Location: Clark Community East, Burbank, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Kirby sounds like a gentle, easygoing pup who would do well with someone patient and loving.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Twin Sheet sets, Flat Fitted and Duvet Covers
Item: Twin sheet sets with flat and fitted sheets and duvet covers
Extras: Some sets include pillowcases; also a bedspread and a mattress cover
Size: All twin size
Condition: Great condition
Designs: Various designs (not specified)
Location: Rancho Adjacent, Burbank, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice pick if you’re setting up a kid’s room, guest bed, or a dorm on a budget.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Burbank tend to get claimed quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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