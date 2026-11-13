Burbank’s leadership job scene is strong right now, with solid options from engineering to fitness and aerospace. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BKF Engineers

BKF Engineers Location: Burbank, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $264,000/year

Lead regional operations for a 110+ year old civil engineering firm, guiding land development strategy, client growth, and a high-performing team. This is a senior role with big impact, strong pay, and benefits like profit sharing, 401(k), generous PTO, and flexible schedules.

Employer: EōS Fitness

Location: Burbank, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.87 – $22.87/hour + commission & bonus potential

Help run a busy gym, leading the sales team, keeping members happy, and making sure the club runs smoothly day to day. This is a good fit if you love fitness, enjoy sales, and want perks like a free gym membership, health benefits, and 401(k) with company match (for eligible employees).

Employer: Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Location: Burbank, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $167,500 – $204,500/year

Oversee value streams at a major aerospace manufacturer whose products support aircraft around the world. You’ll drive safety, quality, delivery, and cost improvements, with day-one health benefits, PTO, 12 paid holidays, 401(k) match, and education reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.