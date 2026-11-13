undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Burbank Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Burbank’s leadership job scene is strong right now, with solid options from engineering to fitness and aerospace. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these roles are worth a look.
Regional Lead – Southern California Land Development
- Employer: BKF Engineers
- Location: Burbank, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $175,000 – $264,000/year
Lead regional operations for a 110+ year old civil engineering firm, guiding land development strategy, client growth, and a high-performing team. This is a senior role with big impact, strong pay, and benefits like profit sharing, 401(k), generous PTO, and flexible schedules.
Assistant General Manager
- Employer: EōS Fitness
- Location: Burbank, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.87 – $22.87/hour + commission & bonus potential
Help run a busy gym, leading the sales team, keeping members happy, and making sure the club runs smoothly day to day. This is a good fit if you love fitness, enjoy sales, and want perks like a free gym membership, health benefits, and 401(k) with company match (for eligible employees).
Operations Manager
- Employer: Crane Aerospace & Electronics
- Location: Burbank, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $167,500 – $204,500/year
Oversee value streams at a major aerospace manufacturer whose products support aircraft around the world. You’ll drive safety, quality, delivery, and cost improvements, with day-one health benefits, PTO, 12 paid holidays, 401(k) match, and education reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.