Burbank’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from high-level clinical work to flexible part-time roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Burbank, CA (hybrid, multiple nearby clinics)

(hybrid, multiple nearby clinics) Type: Full-time or part-time (15–30+ hrs/week)

Salary: $375,000–$440,000 + sign-on bonus & incentives

Outpatient role with flexible scheduling, hybrid work (as little as 1 day/week in office), and the freedom to shape your own caseload and mix of med management and therapy. Strong clinical support, 401(k) with 4% match, CME funds, malpractice covered, and options to focus on adults or children/adolescents.

Employer: Providence – St. Joseph Health System Home Care Services

– St. Joseph Health System Home Care Services Location: Burbank, CA (may occasionally cover Anaheim)

(may occasionally cover Anaheim) Type: Per diem / On-call, Day shift, On-site

Salary: $25.00–$37.98/hour (base pay range)

Home infusion role mixing IV compounding, profiling, packaging, and patient communication under a pharmacist. Great if you have a CA Pharmacy Tech license and 2+ years home care/infusion experience, and want flexible per-diem work with access to Providence’s broad benefits and career paths.

Employer: Butterfly Effects, LLC

Location: Burbank / Central LA / Hollywood, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with families of children with autism, helping run ABA treatment plans across home, school, and community. Good fit if you have a Master’s degree, 1+ year of ABA experience, and want flexible schedules, paid drive time & mileage, and support toward BCBA career paths.

Employer: Desert Paradise Detox & Rehab

Location: Burbank, CA 91502 (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00–$32.14/hour

Review medical records and clinical documentation to support coverage and care decisions across different settings. Ideal if you have experience in utilization review/management, coding, or clinical documentation, know EMR/EHR systems (like Epic or Cerner), and want a hybrid remote schedule.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Burbank are hiring in many directions right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.