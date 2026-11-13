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Burbank
Rainy weather driving safety tips in Burbank
9 days ago
Rain is in the forecast in Burbank this weekend. Wet roads and low light can make it hard to see and stop in time while driving.
Drivers are asked to slow down, leave extra space between cars, and use defrosters to keep windows clear. If the rain gets too heavy or roads feel unsafe, drivers should pull over and stop in a safe place until it is better to drive again.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Burbank
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