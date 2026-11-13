Burbank has several sweet cats and kittens hoping for a calm, loving home. All of these kitties are waiting at Burbank Animal Shelter and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Burbank Animal Shelter

Phone: (818) 238-3340

This little black kitten is a young boy with sleek, dark fur. If you’re looking for a classic black house panther in training, he could be the one.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue or silver tabby

Gray/blue or silver tabby Shelter: Burbank Animal Shelter

Phone: (818) 238-3340

Mouse is a tiny tabby boy with soft gray stripes. He’s a young kitten and would love a safe indoor home where he can grow up loved and secure.

👉 Meet MOUSE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Burbank Animal Shelter

Phone: (818) 238-3340

This young brown tabby male has classic stripes and a bit more maturity than a tiny kitten, which can make settling into a new home easier.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue or silver tabby

Gray/blue or silver tabby Shelter: Burbank Animal Shelter

Phone: (818) 238-3340

Queenie is a fluffy gray tabby baby with medium-length fur. She’s a young girl who will likely grow into a very pretty, soft-coated cat.

👉 Meet QUEENIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Shelter: Burbank Animal Shelter

Phone: (818) 238-3340

This gray/blue baby girl has a soft, solid-colored coat. She’s still very young and ready to bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (older kitten)

Baby (older kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Burbank Animal Shelter

Phone: (818) 238-3340

Boo is a beautiful black medium-haired kitten with a special story. She came to the shelter with a hip injury and has been recovering since September. She has a scar and some shaved fur, but her recovery was a success — she can run, jump, and play like normal.

Boo is a bit older than most of the kittens at the shelter, so she may get overlooked, but she has so much to offer. She needs a cozy, quiet home without lots of loud noise or chaos. She takes time to warm up to new people, but once she trusts you, you’ll be rewarded with her loud affection.

👉 Meet BOO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Burbank, CA, consider visiting Burbank Animal Shelter or calling (818) 238-3340 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles or stopping by in person could be the step that helps them find a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.