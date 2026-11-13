Burbank’s space and engineering scene is buzzing, especially around next‑gen satellite and spacecraft work. If you’ve got aerospace chops, there’s real money and impact here.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a venture‑backed space startup backed by NASA, DARPA, Space Force )

CyberCoders (for a venture‑backed space startup backed by ) Location: Burbank, CA (onsite as required)

(onsite as required) Salary: $110,000 – $175,000 base

Type: Full-time

You’ll own the full spacecraft and satellite configuration from early concept through launch and mission ops. Work with CAD (SolidWorks/Creo/NX/CATIA), lead mass properties, thermal, structural, RF, and power layout, and support TVAC, vibration, and shock testing plus launch vehicle integration.

Good fit if you:

Have 3+ years on spacecraft, satellites, or complex aerospace systems

on spacecraft, satellites, or complex aerospace systems Hold a BS in Aerospace, Mechanical, or similar engineering

Know your way around 3D CAD , power and thermal budgets, and system‑level trade studies

, power and thermal budgets, and system‑level trade studies Are eligible to work in the U.S. without sponsorship and can work onsite

Perks: High salary band, meaningful equity, and a chance to work on asteroid‑mining and deep‑space platforms with a world‑class team.

If this sounds like you, polish your resume and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.