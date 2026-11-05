Burbank to Hold Study Session on Development Program

The Burbank City Council will hold a study session on Tuesday, November 17 at Burbank City Hall, 275 E Olive Ave, to review the City’s Development Streamlining and Incentives Program (DSIP), which looks at speeding up the Development Review process and possible incentives for community benefits in housing projects. Community members are invited to attend and learn about the program, and no final decisions will be made at this meeting. More information about DSIP: burbankca.gov/web/community-development/dsip and the meeting start time and agenda will be available on November 12 at https://bit.ly/4yZvBVW.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Burbank - Government