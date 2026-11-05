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Burbank
📅 Free Moonlight Hike at Stough Canyon, Nov. 24
7 days ago
📅 Free Moonlight Hike at Stough Canyon
Enjoy a staff-led evening hike and a great view of the moon from “The View” trail in Burbank.
Event details:
- Date: November 24, 2026
- Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Location: Stough Canyon Nature Center
- Cost: Free
This is a guided hike, so you’ll be with City staff the whole time. Just show up at Stough Canyon Nature Center a little before 7:00 PM to join the group and enjoy the night sky.
More Info: Moonlight Hike - City of Burbank
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