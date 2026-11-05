📅 Free Moonlight Hike at Stough Canyon, Nov. 24

📅 Free Moonlight Hike at Stough Canyon

Enjoy a staff-led evening hike and a great view of the moon from “The View” trail in Burbank.

Event details:

Date: November 24, 2026

November 24, 2026 Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Stough Canyon Nature Center

Cost: Free

This is a guided hike, so you’ll be with City staff the whole time. Just show up at Stough Canyon Nature Center a little before 7:00 PM to join the group and enjoy the night sky.