🏥 Burbank Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Burbank’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level pharmacy work to six-figure clinical roles. If you’re looking to stay local and build a stable career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Burbank, CA (Retail pharmacy)

(Retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $20.12/hour

Application window closes: 01/04/2027

Support the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter and drive-thru, handling inventory, and keeping operations safe and accurate. Full training is provided, and this role can include vaccine support where allowed, plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).

Employer: SourceMD (recruiting for a primary care group)

(recruiting for a primary care group) Location: Burbank area, Los Angeles County, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $260,000 – $350,000/year (based on experience and training)

Adult primary care role for a Board Eligible/Board Certified Internal Medicine physician. This position may include productivity, quality/service incentives, call pay, and extra shift incentives, making it a strong option if you want a stable outpatient base with room to boost your income.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Burbank, CA (outpatient, with telehealth options)

(outpatient, with telehealth options) Type: Full-time

Compensation range: $136,000 – $182,000/year (productivity-based model)

Join a large, fast-growing behavioral health group providing outpatient care for adults and/or kids. This role offers flexible schedules, telemedicine + in-person options, full benefits (health, dental, vision, life, 401k with match, paid parental leave), plus admin support so you can focus on clinical work. Must be fully licensed in California with a PhD or PsyD.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Burbank tends to move fast and stay active.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.