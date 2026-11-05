Grant to improve road safety in Burbank

The Burbank Police Department received a $213,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to help make roads safer in Burbank. The program runs through September 2027 and will support traffic enforcement, officer training, and community education to help prevent crashes and reduce injuries and deaths.

The grant will fund DUI checkpoints and patrols, enforcement of the hands-free cell phone law, and focused efforts on speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and red-light violations, and unsafe lane changes and turns. It will also support safety efforts for people walking, biking, and riding motorcycles, as well as classes and talks on distracted and impaired driving. Officers will receive special training to better spot impaired drivers, and Burbank police will work with nearby agencies on joint traffic operations.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Burbank Police Department