Grant to improve road safety in Burbank

The Burbank Police Department received a $213,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to help make roads safer in Burbank. The program runs through September 2027 and will support more traffic enforcement, officer training, and public education to prevent crashes and reduce injuries and deaths.

Grant-funded work will include DUI checkpoints and patrols, strong enforcement of the hands-free cell phone law, and focus on drivers who put bicyclists and walkers at risk. Police will target speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and red-light violations, and unsafe lane changes and turns. The grant will also support safety talks in the community, joint operations with nearby police agencies, special officer training in impaired driving detection, and motorcycle safety enforcement and awareness, including the “Know Your Limit” campaign.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Burbank