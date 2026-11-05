🚧 Citywide fire flow testing may affect water pressure

🚧 Fire flow testing across Bunnell starts soon

The City of Bunnell has hired R & M Services to do fire flow testing on water lines across the city.

When: Starting 11/9/26, Monday–Friday, 7 am–3 pm, for about 3–4 weeks

Where: Throughout the City of Bunnell

During testing, you might notice a temporary drop in water pressure or discolored water. The city says this should clear up once testing for the day is finished.

If water pressure or discoloration continues past 3 pm, call Utility Billing at 386-437-7500, option 3.

This work helps check and maintain the city’s water system for fire protection.