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🚧 Citywide fire flow testing may affect water pressure
🚧 Fire flow testing across Bunnell starts soon
The City of Bunnell has hired R & M Services to do fire flow testing on water lines across the city.
When: Starting 11/9/26, Monday–Friday, 7 am–3 pm, for about 3–4 weeks
Where: Throughout the City of Bunnell
During testing, you might notice a temporary drop in water pressure or discolored water. The city says this should clear up once testing for the day is finished.
If water pressure or discoloration continues past 3 pm, call Utility Billing at 386-437-7500, option 3.
This work helps check and maintain the city’s water system for fire protection.
More Info: Fire Flow Testing Starts November 9, 2026 • Bunnel...
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