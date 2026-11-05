Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Bunkie

🤝 Bunkie Community & Social Services Jobs with Multiple Openings

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BW471_1Gn466EE00

Bunkie’s Acadiana Center for Youth is hiring for key roles that support local youth and families. If you’re called to serve and ready for steady state benefits, these are worth a look.

SOCIAL WORKER 7 – Senior Clinical Role

  • Employer: Office of Juvenile Justice – Acadiana Center for Youth
  • Location: Bunkie, LA
  • Type: Full-time, Classified/Probational
  • Salary: $5,217 – $9,403 monthly
  • Deadline: Closes 11/11/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Lead advanced clinical services for youth in custody—providing therapy, crisis intervention, and treatment planning while supervising other social workers. You’ll need an LMSW or LCSW plus a master’s in social work and five years of post-master’s experience, and you’ll get full Louisiana state employee benefits.

CHAPLAIN 2 – Youth & Staff Spiritual Care

  • Employer: Office of Juvenile Justice – Acadiana Center for Youth (posted via Nunez Community College)
  • Location: Bunkie, LA
  • Type: Full-time, Probational
  • Salary: $20.06 – $36.14 hourly

Provide pastoral care, worship services, and spiritual counseling for youth and staff in a secure-care setting, and work closely with treatment teams. Requires a bachelor’s degree or approved chaplaincy certification, plus two years of ministry/chaplaincy experience, and you must be ordained/commissioned/licensed or endorsed by your faith group.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments