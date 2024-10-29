Orange County commissioner calls for pause on development to fix flooding issues

As climate challenges intensify and communities grow, Orange County has seen an uptick in concerns related to flooding and infrastructure.

District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson is tackling these issues head-on, prioritizing both immediate relief and sustainable, long-term solutions for the district’s vulnerable neighborhoods. Neighborhoods like the intersection of Reams Road and Ficquette Road, near Summerlake Boulevard, will be heard at the Board of County Commissions meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Residents are strongly encouraged to attend and participate in the meeting, which will include an opportunity for public comment.

This intersection serves as a vital access point for Horizon West and neighboring communities but has become increasingly unsafe due to persistent traffic and flooding, most notably following Hurricane Ian in 2022 and this year’s Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The road remains susceptible to significant flooding due to its proximity to conservation wetlands and Lake Hancock. Despite ongoing efforts from Orange County Public Works, the situation has yet to be resolved. The right turning lane from Ficquette Road to Summerlake Boulevard remained closed and flooded for almost two weeks following Hurricane Milton.

Commissioner Wilson says the flooding is caused by surrounding wetlands and retention ponds that are no longer managing runoff effectively. These wetlands, which were subject to conservation impact permits in 2019/2020, are now overwhelmed, leading to dangerous road conditions. Emergency pumping and other temporary measures have been unable to address the ongoing public safety hazard.

“I’m calling on the Board to take urgent action to prevent further development in the affected area until permanent solutions can be implemented,” Wilson said. “Our residents deserve safe roadways and an infrastructure that keeps pace with growth. We must allow our Public Works team the time to resolve these flooding issues before approving any new developments that could make the situation worse.”

Commissioner Wilson is requesting for any developments in that area to be put on hold until permanent flooding solutions are implemented and the Reams Road and Ficquette Road expansion project can be completed. Residents have raised serious concerns about driving through flooded roads and the ineffective of current infrastructure to handle stormwater runoff and daily traffic congestion.

For those unable to attend in person, Wilson urges residents to stay informed and engaged by submitting their concerns through email to District1@ocfl.net or phone to (407) 836-7312.

