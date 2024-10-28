Open in App
    🏞️ 12 underrated national parks around the world

    By Paul Jebara,

    2 days ago
    Beyond the well-trodden paths of Yellowstone and the Serengeti lies a number of lesser-known, yet equally majestic national parks.

    These are the underdogs of the wilderness world, each a treasure trove of natural wonders and adventures waiting to be discovered.

    From the cliffs of England’s Northumberland to the ethereal landscapes of Madagascar’s Isalo, Paul Jebara, writing for GetYourGuide, reveals 12 underrated national parks that are brimming with unique outdoor experiences, breathtaking beauty, and a sense of solitude that’s increasingly rare.

    1. Northumberland National Park, England

    Escape to the rugged tranquility of Northumberland National Park , located just north of beloved English city Newcastle. Its coastline, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, has attracted wanderers for ages, from saints to Romantic artists, mesmerized by its unique light. Northumberland's role in shaping English history is etched in its landscape, dotted with ancient ruins and weathered castles. Venture inland to discover vast, unspoiled landscapes, secluded trails, and skies so dark they're a stargazer's dream.

    2. Isalo National Park, Madagascar

    Step into the Jurassic era with a twist at Madagascar's Isalo National Park , a destination for the bold, the curious, and anyone itching to veer off the tourist trail. Picture towering sandstone formations, canyons that plunge into the unknown, and oases that pop up like mirages. It's a trekker's paradise, with secret waterfalls and only-here wildlife like ring-tailed lemurs to keep visitors captivated for days.

    3. Lauca National Park, Chile

    Lauca National Park in Chile is where the wild things are, set in a land that's high, dry, and stunningly beautiful. You're in the realm of volcanoes that touch the sky, lakes that shimmer like jewels, and a wilderness that's home to some of the planet's rarest creatures. Keep your eyes peeled for vicuñas and flamingos, and if you're lucky, the majestic Andean condor. And be sure to save some battery for snapshots of Chungará Lake, a high-altitude spectacle with jaw-dropping volcano views.

    4. Hortobágy National Park, Hungary

    Welcome to the wild, wild East of Hungary at Hortobágy National Park . This is a land of cowboys, Hungarian-style, with a side of wild horses and ancient herding lore. Birdwatchers, get your binoculars ready—this place is a feathered paradise. Hortobágy is raw, real, and ridiculously underrated.

    5. Valley of Flowers National Park, India

    Tucked in the Himalayas , this park is a riot of colors set against a backdrop of rugged mountains. Accessible only on foot, it's a trekker's dream and a botanist's fantasy rolled into one. Imagine wandering through meadows carpeted with wildflowers, with the chance of locking eyes with a snow leopard or an Asiatic black bear. Valley of Flowers National Park is a hidden gem, bursting into life each summer.

    6. Risnjak National Park, Croatia

    Risnjak National Park is Croatia's best-kept secret, nestled away from the sun-soaked coastlines in the Gorski Kotar region. This park is a green sanctuary of dense forests, mysterious karst landscapes, and wildlife that play hide and seek. It's a place where visitors can hike through a forest straight out of a fairy tale, discover the source of a river, and maybe, just maybe, catch a glimpse of a lynx. Risnjak 's unspoiled nature and tranquility make it a perfect destination for those seeking a peaceful adventure.

    7. Simien Mountains National Park, Ethiopia

    Ethiopia's Simien Mountains National Park is a breathtaking landscape of jagged peaks and deep valleys. This UNESCO-listed gem is a high-altitude playground for the adventurous. Trek through landscapes straight out of a fantasy novel, rub shoulders with gelada baboons, and get up close with the elusive Walia ibex.

    8. Kidepo Valley National Park, Uganda

    Kidepo Valley National Park is Uganda's hidden wild child. Located in the remote northeast, this park is a lesser-visited slice of African wilderness: endless savannahs, craggy mountains, and a cast of wildlife that includes elephants, lions, and the rare cheetah. Kidepo's isolation is its charm, offering an authentic, crowd-free safari experience.

    9. Great Basin National Park, USA

    Just a four-hour drive from Las Vegas , Nevada's Great Basin National Park is the unsung hero of America's wilderness. From ancient bristlecone pines that have seen millennia pass by to the majestic Wheeler Peak, it's a land of sweeping contrasts. Delve into the depths of Lehman Caves, gaze at star-filled skies—some of the darkest in the lower 48 states—and hike trails that lead to secrets of the earth.

    10. Kakadu National Park, Australia

    Kakadu National Park is where Australia's wild heart beats the loudest. A land steeped in Indigenous heritage, this park in the Northern Territories is home to the Bininj/Mungguy people and over 5,000 rock art sites. But that's just the start: Venture deeper and be immersed in rainforests, lurking crocodiles, and hidden swimming holes that dare you to dive into the unknown of the Outback.

    11. Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park, New Zealand

    Mt Cook is New Zealand's high-altitude secret and internationally recognized Dark Sky Sanctuary. Overshadowed internationally, but arguably a jewel in the Kiwi crown, it's a paradise for those who seek peaks and thrills. Traverse alpine meadows, brave swing bridges, and get lost under a blanket of stars. This park is a siren call to climbers and hikers, offering a challenge against a backdrop of breathtaking beauty.

    12. Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, USA

    Alaska's Wrangell-St. Elias is a giant among parks, vast and virtually untouched. It's the ultimate playground for those who find peace in solitude and thrill in the wild. Hike where mountains rule the skyline, kayak through icy waters, and step into the shoes of gold rush miners. This park embodies the greatness of America's last frontier, where adventure is limitless and the land is untamed.

    This story was produced by GetYourGuide and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.

