    Here are 7 strange Florida laws you may have never heard of

    By Jacob Langston,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjmoR_0wP6x45h00

    There are a lot of websites that post stories about strange Florida laws, but they never show where those alleged laws are on the books. Most seem to be more urban legend than reality.

    We dug around to try to find some actual Florida laws that exist, and while they may not be as preposterous as some of the unproven ones across the internet, they are still unique and strange in their own right.

    Without further ado, here are 7 strange or unique Florida laws.

    In this Central Florida city, wearing an outfit of liquid latex or body paint is considered nude

    In Satellite Beach, if you have any of your naughty bits not entirely covered with a fully opaque covering, you are considered nude in public, in any entity or establishment. This ordinance even goes on to list the definitions for buttocks and breast.

    “Body paint, body dyes, tattoos, liquid latex whether wet or dried, and similar substances shall not be considered opaque covering.”

    Don’t worry, beachgoers, it specifically states that “this will not prohibit the wearing of T-back, bikini, and thong bathing suits on the beach.”

    Illegal to ride a bicycle through a cemetery in this Florida city

    A law in Destin says that, “No person shall ride a bicycle on the grounds or property of any city cemetery. A bicyclist shall be permitted to park a bicycle outside the fenced area of any city cemetery in order for the bicyclist to attend a funeral service, visit a grave site, or attend any other ceremony or service.”

    Don’t harass those Key West chickens

    Chickens are a common site in Key West, but did you know that the entire city is deemed a “sanctuary and preserve for all birds?”

    Have your fun, but respect the feathered friends, y’all.

    No simulated bullfights

    Speaking of animals, according to Florida Statute 828.121 , “It shall be unlawful, and punishable as a misdemeanor, for any person to conduct or engage in a simulated or bloodless bullfighting exhibition.”

    Don’t annoy the community

    This Florida law dictates that “All nuisances that tend to annoy the community, injure the health of the citizens in general, or corrupt the public morals are misdemeanors of the second degree...”

    Doors of buildings used for entertainment must open outward

    This Florida law, while obscure, actually makes sense, for safety reasons.

    “All buildings erected in this state for theatrical, operatic, or other public entertainments of whatsoever kind shall be so constructed that the shutters to all entrances to said building shall open outwardly and be so arranged as to readily allow any person inside said building to escape therefrom in case of fire or other accident.”

    Selling horse meat is OK, with conditions

    No horsing around about this law.

    “It is unlawful for any person to sell in the markets of this state horse meat for human consumption unless the horse meat is clearly stamped, marked, and described as horse meat for human consumption.”

    To see more Strange Florida news curated by News 6, click here.

    Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily :

