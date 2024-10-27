Open in App
    Michigan and Michigan State throw punches, push and shove after Wolverines beat rival Spartans

    By Larry Lage, Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKSk4_0wNsC4On00

    Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Michigan State defensive end Anthony Jones pushed, shoved and butted helmets, triggering a skirmish with the rivals throwing punches as the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday night.

    “It was heat-of-the-moment type stuff,” Loveland said in a postgame news conference after the Wolverines won 24-17.

    Loveland may have cooled down after his postgame news conference on the Big Ten Network.

    “Lil bro stay doing little bro things,” Loveland told BTN on the field. "So, MSU is the little bro. They can do whatever they want. We knew it was going to get chippy. Everything within the confines of the game, we do right. And then after if they want to get busy, we’ll get busy.”

    Quarterback Davis Warren took a knee to let the remaining time run out as Loveland and Jones got tangled up.

    Michigan players left the nearby sideline to join the scrum and Michigan State players rushed over to join the fray.

    “I told the team that was unacceptable,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said.

    Michigan State's coach Jonathan Smith also was disappointed.

    “You don’t love finishing kind of that way,” Smith said.

    The last time the teams met at the Big House two years ago, a melee broke out in the tunnel with Spartans hitting, kicking and using a helmet to hit Michigan players.

    Seven Michigan State players were later charged with crimes and the Big Ten fined the school $100,000. Michigan was reprimanded for failing to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving the venue.

    ___

    Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here . AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

