Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bungalower

    Shohei Ohtani partially dislocates left shoulder during World Series Game 2, status TBD

    By Joe Reedy, Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cJWW_0wNoM04h00

    Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani partially dislocated his left shoulder during the seventh inning of Saturday's Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees when he tried to steal second base.

    Ohtani's status for Monday's Game 3 in New York is unclear. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani “had a little left shoulder subluxation” and would get image testing either Saturday night or Sunday.

    Ohtani clutched his left forearm after being tagged by shortstop Anthony Volpe for the final out in the inning on a feetfirst slide. He laid near the bag for a couple minutes before being tended to by trainers and leaving the field.

    “We’ll know more in the next couple days,” Roberts said. “The strength was great. The range of motion good. So we’re encouraged. But obviously I can’t speculate because we don’t get the scans yet. So once we get the scans, we’ll know more. Again, with the strength, the range of motion good, that’s certainly a positive.”

    The Dodgers held on for a 4-2 victory and lead the Series 2-0.

    The Japanese slugger — and presumptive National League MVP — was 0 for 3 with a walk in the game. He is 1 for 8 in the first two games of the Fall Classic and is batting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in his first postseason in the majors.

    “That was tough. You never like seeing the best player in the game get injured like that,” Yankees superstar Aaron Judge said. “Trying to steal a base like that there, and something like that happens. But hopefully it’s all good news. We’ll see what happens.”

    Ohtani had been one of the few players on the Dodgers roster who got through the season without a major injury. The pitching staff has been beset by injuries, with nearly every member of the starting rotation spending time on the injured list.

    Among the position players, Mookie Betts was out for nearly two months due to a broken left hand, and Max Muncy was out nearly half the season due to a right oblique strain. Freddie Freeman is playing in the postseason with a badly sprained right ankle.

    Betts is optimistic about the Dodgers persevering if Ohtani is sidelined, especially after the team overcame its injuries while earning the most wins in the majors during the regular season and reaching the World Series for the fourth time in eight seasons.

    “We've got a great group of guys in here and I believe we can take care of business for sure. I believe in us all,” Betts said.

    Most of Ohtani's injuries since coming to the majors in 2018 have been pitching-related, including major operations on his right elbow in 2018 and last year. The two-way phenomenon has not pitched this year but became the first player in major league history with at least 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season.

    In September 2019, he had surgery on his left kneecap due to a rare condition. The procedure was on his bipartite patella, or a two-part kneecap that didn’t fuse together at birth.

    Ohtani missed the 2017 World Baseball Classic after having ankle surgery because of an injury he suffered during the 2016 Japan Series.

    “When you have a group like this, they picked me up when I have been down. We’ll try to do the same for him,” Freeman said.

    ___

    AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

    Related Search

    Shohei OhtaniPostseason injuriesWorld SeriesBaseball player safetyNew York YankeesMookie Betts

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Shohei Ohtani set to play for Dodgers in Game 3 of World Series following shoulder injury
    Bungalower18 hours ago
    Aaron Boone defends using Cortes in World Series opener, regrets not sticking with Weaver longer
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Rob Manfred wants to have Tampa Bay Rays' 2025 plans set by Christmas
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Ilia Topuria makes good on his promise, becomes first man to stop Max Holloway at UFC 308
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Aldama scores 22, Huff has career-high 18 as Grizzlies beat Magic 124-111 in home opener
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Tyrique Stevenson taunts Commanders fans seconds before Bears lose on Hail Mary touchdown
    Bungalower12 hours ago
    Zheng Qinwen defeats wild card Sofia Kenin to win in Tokyo and clinch WTA Finals berth
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Stephen Curry sprains left ankle in Warriors' loss
    Bungalower10 hours ago
    Las Vegas fires general manager Natalie Williams of two-time WNBA champion Aces
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Kyler Murray rallies Cardinals to 28-27 win over Dolphins in Tua Tagovailoa's return
    Bungalower17 hours ago
    Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
    Bungalower22 hours ago
    Frankie Muniz's 1st race since landing full-time NASCAR ride spoiled by truck's mechanical problems
    Bungalower1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy