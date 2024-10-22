Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bungalower

    A$AP Rocky to go to trial next year on charges he fired a gun at a former friend

    By Andrew Dalton, Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hpca5_0wHZHlSH00

    A$AP Rocky is set to go to trial in Los Angeles early next year on charges that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator on the streets near a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

    The trial of the 36-year-old rapper, fashion mogul, Grammy nominee and celebrity co-chair of the next Met Gala is set to begin with jury selection on Jan. 21. He has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm . Trial had been scheduled to start Nov. 12, but his team asked at a hearing Tuesday that it be postponed because he is headlining the Rolling Loud music festival in Thailand next month.

    Superior Court Judge Mark S. Arnold said he will allow video cameras to air the trial that's expected to last about two weeks.

    “I believe that the public deserves to see what goes on in the courtroom," the judge said.

    He asked defense lawyer Joe Tacopina whether Rihanna, with whom Rocky is in a relationship and has two children, plans to attend the trial so he could make proper security accommodations.

    Tacopina said he doesn't know, but “I almost guarantee not every day.”

    Another judge ruled after a preliminary hearing nearly a year ago that Rocky should stand trial for allegedly firing a gun at Terell Ephron, a childhood friend who testified that their relationship had soured and a feud came to a head on the night of Nov. 6, 2021. Ephron testified that bullets grazed his knuckles.

    Rocky could get up to 24 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

    Tacopina said outside the courtroom Tuesday that he was confident Rocky would clear his name, and that despite the delay, “He’s eager to get to trial. Having this hanging over his head is not something he wants.”

    Rocky was recently selected to be a celebrity chair at the Met Gala in May along with Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and LeBron James , though the result of the trial could complicate his ability to attend.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial
    Bungalower15 hours ago
    ‘Smashed in:’ 2 French bulldogs stolen from Windermere home
    Bungalower2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    McDonald’s tries to reassure customers after deadly E. coli outbreak
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Ron Ely, TV's 'Tarzan' in the 1960s, dies at 86
    Bungalower21 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Bad Florida, Texas data may misdirect nearly $1B in federal funds to replace lead pipes
    Bungalower23 hours ago
    ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ expands the 'Big Bang Theory' universe
    Bungalower1 day ago
    US applications for jobless benefits fall, but continuing claims rise to highest level since 2021
    Bungalower6 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Trash carried by a North Korean balloon again falls on the presidential compound in Seoul
    Bungalower18 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    What to know about E. coli and the McDonald's outbreak
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Louis McCartney will lead 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' on Broadway
    Bungalower5 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Prosecutors are set to reveal whether they favor resentencing Erik and Lyle Menendez
    Bungalower2 hours ago
    Community saves ‘The Little Mermaid’ production at Winter Garden Theatre
    Bungalower15 hours ago
    Lana Del Rey did marry alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana, document shows
    Bungalower1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    🚬 How teen drug use compares by state
    Bungalower10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy