Orange County charter amendments: Here’s what you need to know

There are 10 Orange County charter amendments on the ballot this year, along with a referendum to continue a sales tax for public schools. News 6 is breaking down each one so you can go to the ballot box informed.

[RESULTS 2024: Complete Coverage | How to vote in the Nov. 5 presidential election | Here’s what’s on the Nov. 5 election ballot in Orange County ]

Amendment 1

Ballot language:

Amendment Revising Orange County Charter Initiative Petition Process: Revising the charter initiative petition process by lowering petition requirements for charter amendments from 10 percent of registered voters in each commission district to 5 percent, and for ordinances from 7 percent to 3 percent; removing signature withdrawal procedures; and revising financial impact statement, public hearing, legal review, and petition affidavit requirements. Estimated financial impact: $7,000 savings per proposed ballot question.

Breaking down the amendment:

This amendment aims to make it easier to propose changes to the Orange County Charter. It reduces the number of signatures needed for charter amendments and ordinances, simplifies the signature process, and updates various procedural requirements, such as legal reviews and public hearings. The change is estimated to save $7,000 per ballot question.

Bottom line:

A “YES” vote on this amendment means you support reducing the petition signature requirements, removing signature withdrawal procedures, and revising certain procedural steps, which could result in a $7,000 savings per proposed question.

A “NO” vote means you want to keep the current signature requirements, signature withdrawal procedures, and existing procedural steps for initiative petitions in place.

Amendment 2

Ballot language:

Orange County Charter Amendment Requiring Continued Existence of Affordable Housing Trust Fund: Amending the County Charter to require the continued existence of an Affordable Housing Trust Fund used to create and preserve affordable housing, which may be funded by fees from new commercial and residential development and other sources, as directed by the County Commission. The amendment outlines the purposes, revenue sources, appropriation and expenditure of funds, annual audit, and continuing nature, with implementation by ordinance, administration, and oversight of the Trust Fund. No financial impact.

Breaking down the amendment:

This amendment ensures that the Affordable Housing Trust Fund remains a permanent fixture in Orange County. The fund aims to support the creation and preservation of affordable housing. It can be financed through fees from new developments and other sources, with oversight and direction from the County Commission. The amendment also includes provisions for regular audits, administration by ordinance, and ongoing monitoring of the fund’s use.

Bottom line:

A “YES” vote on this amendment means you support making the Affordable Housing Trust Fund a permanent part of the County Charter, with the ability to receive funding from multiple sources and maintain oversight and auditing requirements.

A “NO” vote means you prefer not to mandate the continued existence of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund in the County Charter, potentially allowing for changes or dissolution of the fund in the future.

Amendment 3

Ballot language:

Write-In Candidate Effect on Timing of Charter Officer Elections: Amending the Orange County Charter to provide that in elections for Charter offices (currently the County Mayor and County Commissioners), write-in candidates shall not count toward the number of qualified candidates (three or more) necessary to trigger an election at the August primary. No financial impact.

Breaking down the amendment:

This amendment changes how write-in candidates impact the scheduling of elections for Charter officers, such as the County Mayor and County Commissioners. Currently, if there are three or more qualified candidates, an election is triggered during the August primary. This amendment specifies that write-in candidates will not count toward the three-candidate requirement, potentially limiting the circumstances that require a primary election.

Bottom line:

A “YES” vote on this amendment means you support excluding write-in candidates from the count of qualified candidates needed to trigger a primary election for Charter offices in August.

A “NO” vote means you want to keep the current process, where write-in candidates count toward the number of qualified candidates, which can require an August primary election.

Amendment 4

Ballot language:

Orange County Charter Amendment Requiring Adoption of a Fiscal Sustainability Analysis Tool: Amending the County Charter to require that no later than October 2025, the County shall adopt a fiscal sustainability analysis methodology and process to evaluate the impacts of proposed Urban Service Area expansions and proposed development in Rural Settlements and Rural Service Area on the County’s capacity to efficiently provide and maintain infrastructure and services over the County Comprehensive Plan’s longest-range planning period. Comptroller estimated financial impact: Indeterminate financial impact.

Breaking down the amendment:

This amendment requires Orange County to establish a fiscal sustainability analysis tool by October 2025. The tool will assess how new developments and expansions of the Urban Service Area affect the County’s ability to provide infrastructure and services over the long term. It focuses on ensuring that future growth and development in rural and urban areas are managed in a way that aligns with the County’s long-term planning goals. The financial impact of implementing this tool is not specifically determined.

Bottom line:

A “YES” vote on this amendment means you support requiring Orange County to develop a fiscal sustainability analysis tool to evaluate the long-term impacts of development and service area expansions.

A “NO” vote means you prefer not to require the County to adopt such an analysis tool, leaving the current evaluation processes unchanged.

Amendment 5

Ballot language:

Orange County Charter Amendment Establishing Charter Office of County Attorney: Amending the Orange County Charter to establish an office of the County Attorney, who shall be the County’s chief legal counsel, appointed by the County Mayor and confirmed by a majority of the full County Commission, and removed by either the County Mayor or a majority of the full County Commission. No financial impact.

Breaking down the amendment:

This amendment proposes creating an official County Attorney position within the Orange County Charter. The County Attorney will serve as the primary legal advisor for the County. The County Attorney will be appointed by the County Mayor and must be confirmed by a majority vote of the full County Commission. The position allows for removal either by the County Mayor or most of the County Commission.

Bottom line:

A “YES” vote on this amendment means you support establishing an official office of the County Attorney, appointed by the County Mayor with County Commission confirmation, and providing specific procedures for removal.

A “NO” vote means you prefer not to create a designated office of the County Attorney within the County Charter, keeping the current structure for legal counsel.

Amendment 6

Ballot language:

Orange County Charter Amendment Increasing Number of County Commission Districts: Amending the Orange County Charter to increase the number of County Commission districts from six single-member districts to eight single-member districts, resulting in a nine-member County Commission (eight Commissioners plus County Mayor) effective for the 2026 General Election, while ensuring that term limits on sitting County Commissioners continue to apply upon the transition to eight districts. Estimated financial impact: One-time costs - $2.6 million; annual recurring costs - $1.3 million.

Breaking down the amendment:

This amendment proposes expanding the number of County Commission districts in Orange County from six to eight. This change would create a nine-member County Commission, consisting of eight Commissioners and the County Mayor.

Adding more commissioners to the commission would mean reducing the number of constituents in each district along with the size of the district, so it should, theoretically, increase a commissioner’s responsiveness to resident needs. The drawback is that more people on the commission could lead to more voices tangling up debates.

The new districts would be in place for the 2026 General Election. The amendment also ensures that term limits for current Commissioners remain in effect during the transition to the new structure. The financial impact includes a one-time cost of $2.6 million to implement the change, with additional recurring costs of $1.3 million each year.

Bottom line:

A “YES” vote on this amendment means you support increasing the number of County Commission districts from six to eight, resulting in a larger Commission and additional costs.

A “NO” vote means you prefer to keep the current structure of six single-member districts and avoid the increased costs associated with expanding the County Commission.

Amendment 7

Ballot language:

Charter Amendment Creating Transportation Mobility Advisory Commission: Amending the Orange County Charter to create a Transportation Mobility Advisory Commission empowered to hold public hearings and make recommendations to the County Commission on: (1) proposed expenditures for transportation purposes prior to inclusion in the proposed County annual budget; (2) transportation and mobility innovation; and (3) review of past transportation expenditures; and to provide for County Commission appointment, funding of operating expenses, organization, and staff assistance. Comptroller estimated financial impact: $725,000 cost annually.

Breaking down the amendment:

This amendment proposes the creation of a Transportation Mobility Advisory Commission in Orange County. The new commission would provide input on transportation spending, review past transportation expenses, and explore new ideas for improving mobility in the county. The commission would hold public hearings to gather community input and make recommendations to the County Commission. The County Commission would appoint members to the advisory commission, fund its operations, and provide staff support. The estimated annual cost to maintain this commission is $725,000. This idea grew out of the continued struggle to pass a transportation sales tax initiative in the county.

Bottom line:

A “YES” vote on this amendment means you support creating a Transportation Mobility Advisory Commission to provide recommendations on transportation spending and innovation, with an annual operating cost of $725,000.

A “NO” vote means you prefer not to establish this advisory commission, avoiding the additional annual expense and keeping the current process for transportation decision-making unchanged.

Amendment 8

Ballot language:

Supermajority County Commission Vote to Dispose of or Change Use of “County Protected Lands”: Amending the Orange County Charter to define “County Protected Lands” as County-owned (in whole or in part), operated, or maintained public parks and recreation areas, and environmentally sensitive lands acquired by the County for environmental, ecological, or recreational purposes; and requiring that any County Commission action authorizing the disposition of County Protected Lands or change to another use must be approved by a majority-plus-one County Commission vote. No financial impact.

Breaking down the amendment:

This amendment aims to protect certain County-owned lands in Orange County, including public parks, recreation areas, and environmentally sensitive lands purchased for conservation or recreation. It introduces a requirement that any decision by the County Commission to sell, transfer, or change the use of these lands must be approved by a supermajority vote—one vote more than a simple majority. This ensures a higher level of agreement among Commissioners before making such decisions.

Bottom line:

A “YES” vote on this amendment means you support requiring a supermajority vote by the County Commission to approve any sale or change in use of County Protected Lands, adding an extra layer of protection for these areas.

A “NO” vote means you prefer the current voting requirement, which allows decisions regarding the disposition or change in use of County Protected Lands to be made by a simple majority vote.

Amendment 9

Ballot language:

Orange County Charter Amendment Establishing Rural Boundary and Rural Area (“Area”): Establishing a Rural Area (unincorporated lands located outside the County’s Urban Service Area, municipal joint planning areas, Growth Centers, Innovation Way Overlay, Horizon West Villages, and Boggy Creek Expansion Area on the effective date) where County comprehensive plan amendments increasing density or intensity, and ordinances removing lands from the Rural Area, must be approved by a majority-plus-one vote of the entire membership of the County Commission.

Breaking down the amendment:

This amendment defines a Rural Area within Orange County, covering unincorporated lands outside the designated Urban Service Area and other development zones like Growth Centers and Horizon West Villages. For any changes that would increase the development density or intensity in this Rural Area, or to remove lands from the Rural Area designation, the amendment requires approval from a supermajority vote—one vote more than a simple majority—by the full County Commission. You can read more about this amendment here.

[RELATED: Some Orange County residents want a rural boundary. What does that mean? ]

Bottom line:

A “YES” vote on this amendment means you support creating a defined Rural Area with stricter voting requirements for increasing development or removing land from this designation, requiring a supermajority vote by the County Commission.

A “NO” vote means you prefer to keep the current process, where changes to development density or the removal of lands from unincorporated rural areas can be made with a simple majority vote of the County Commission.

Amendment 10

Ballot language:

Charter Amendment Establishing a Process For Voluntary Municipal Annexations And Land Use in Rural Areas: Amend the County Charter to establish a process for voluntary municipal annexation and provide that the comprehensive plan and land development regulations of Orange County exclusively govern within rural areas when lands are subsequently annexed into a municipality, with Orange County having the authority to approve or deny voluntary annexations by an affirmative vote of not less than a majority plus one vote of the entire County Commission.

Breaking down the amendment:

This amendment proposes creating a process for voluntary annexation of rural lands into nearby municipalities. It ensures that even after annexation, the land use and development rules of Orange County continue to apply within the designated rural areas. Additionally, the amendment grants the County Commission the authority to approve or deny such voluntary annexations, requiring a supermajority vote—one vote more than a simple majority—to make these decisions.

Bottom line:

A “YES” vote on this amendment means you support establishing a process for voluntary annexation of rural lands, with Orange County maintaining control over land use regulations in those areas and requiring a supermajority vote by the County Commission for approval.

A “NO” vote means you prefer to keep the current process for voluntary annexation, potentially allowing municipalities to apply their own land use regulations without requiring a supermajority vote from the County Commission.

School Sales Surtax Referendum

Ballot language:

One-Half Cent Sales Surtax for School Facilities Construction, Improvement, Land Acquisition, and Technology Implementation: Shall the School Board of Orange County, Florida continue the one-half cent sales surtax to fund the construction, reconstruction, and improvement of school facilities, land acquisition, land improvement, design and engineering costs, including any bond indebtedness, and the cost of retrofitting and providing technology implementation, beginning January 1, 2026, and ending December 31, 2035, shared proportionately with charter schools as legally required, with continued oversight by an independent citizens’ committee?

[RELATED: ‘You just can’t do it without money:’ Here’s what it takes to maintain our schools in Central Florida ]

Breaking down the referendum:

This measure seeks to extend the existing one-half cent sales surtax for an additional ten years, from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2035. The revenue generated will be allocated for various purposes, including the construction and improvement of school facilities, land acquisition, design and engineering costs, and the implementation of technology in schools. The funds will also support charter schools, and an independent citizens’ committee will oversee the allocation and use of the funds to ensure transparency and accountability.

Bottom line:

A “For the one-half cent tax” vote on this surtax extension means you support continuing the one-half cent sales surtax to fund school facilities and technology improvements, ensuring that charter schools receive their share and that an independent committee oversees the process.

An “Against the one-half cent tax” vote means you oppose extending the surtax, which could impact funding for school construction, improvements, and technology implementation in Orange County schools over the next decade.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily :